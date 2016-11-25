There were more than 350 in attendance to watch the 18 candidates become 2016 royalty. Those crowned were: Princesses — Emily Bowen, Ashley Bowers, Ginny Cahoon, Jenna Frenette, Krista Gilbertson, Trishia Harrison, Crystal Katelhut, Leah Koenings, Janet Krear, Karen Langfeldt, Rachel Laust, Alicia Nesse, Melissa Schultz, Danielle Smolinski and Samantha Trout; Kings — Jake Peterson, Phillip Junker and Jamie Rushton.

Paul McIntyre returned as the emcee for the event. Entertainment was provided by some of the candidates including singing, dancing and a one-woman comedy routine.

Organizers were honored to have several visiting royalty in attendance including Hudson, North Hudson, Eagan, Isanti, Woodbury, Montgomery, Roberts and many more. The St. Paul Rice Street Royalty also had the honor of crowning this year’s Crowning Achievements royalty.

A list of donors and pageant pictures can be found at crowningachievements.org and are also listed on the Crowning Achievements Facebook page.

Crowning Achievements participants are from across the St. Croix Valley area including Somerset, Stillwater, Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond.

Anyone with special needs, and older than 16 may participate.

The organization will be hosting a new participant and volunteer meeting Sunday, Jan. 22, 2-4 p.m., at the Somerset Lutheran Church, 510 Germain St., Somerset).

For more information about participating or volunteering, call 612-850-2298, or email crowning.achievements@hotmail.com.

You may also visit crowningachievements.org or the organization’s Facebook page.

Submitted by Crowning Achievements