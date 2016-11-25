Friday Library to host Cyber Monday chats

However, the Friday Memorial Library will offer a different kind of Cyber Monday to help its patrons with almost everything they can do online or on their device.

“We just decided to play off the fun of Cyber Monday and show people that we have a lot of cyber things here available for them,” said librarian Paula Meisner.

“There are a lot of things we can help them out with going into the shopping season with technology and equipment. So we can help them not only buy what works best for them, but also how to use those things to get the free materials we have to offer.”

The event will go from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, at the library.

The day-long event will offer one-on-one and small group chats on all devices as well as tutorials on how to use all the resources the library has to offer.

“Initially, we were going to have an open house and have our staff available to help people as they needed it,” said Technology Librarian Jennifer Rickard.

“But then we realized that people don’t know what they don’t know, so we thought that having little chat sessions we could bring up certain topics and help introduce people to some of our online resources.

“We are hoping that doing it this way will draw more interest or initiate more questions from our customers.

“It also is a good way to teach them about something new that they might not know we have.”

The day of chats starts off with a “Cyber Security” chat at 10:30 a.m. and ends with a digital library discussion at 5:30 p.m. According to Rickard, the library staff will be available all day long to help with any questions customers have outside of the chats.

“We will be able to help with any area and we are hoping that people will be interested in having us show them how to check out the digital items from the library as well,” Rickard said.

“Even if they need basic help with using a mouse. We will have computers on hand to allow people to explore on their own.”

The subject for each chat was taken from the questions that the staff at the library gets most often as well as what Rickard and Meisner thought people might want to know more about.

“The themes for the chats started off with popular questions and then it went into how people can better utilize the things we have, especially if they are getting the basics, but want to do more with their devices or online,” Meisner said.

“We also want to let them know that we have resources available that are free, that are reliable and are not available through your free searches online.”

One of the major benefits Meisner sees from holding a whole day dedicated to helping customers with their online and device questions is that the staff will be able to give everyone their full focus rather than having to give a quick answer in order to get back to helping other customers.

“We are hoping that we can sit down and answer more questions because if they are just coming in randomly with their device because we are not always staffed to be able to give them the time we would like to,” Meisner said.

“So this is allowing us to have that luxury to sit down and really make sure they understand before they walk through the door.”

Cyber Monday Schedule

10:30 a.m. Cyber Security: Learn how to stay safe while on a computer or device.

11:30 a.m. 24/7 Library — website tour: The focus will be on the Books & Media, Research and Events menus of the library website as well as how shopping at Amazonsmile can help the library.

12:30 p.m. Digital Library — Encore catalog searching: Helpful tips to get the most from your library account and searching the catalog.

1:30 p.m. Download Now — eMaterials: Learn what the difference is between WPLC, Overdrive and Freading and how to download what you want.

2:30 p.m. Happening at the Library: Learn where to look online to find out about classes and events and how to register if needed.

3:30 p.m. Download Now — eMaterials: repeat of 1:30 p.m. event.

4:30 p.m. Teach Yourself— Beyond the library: Safe and free computer sites that can help you learn whatever topic/skills you may be interested in.

5:30 p.m. Digital Library — Encore catalog searching: repeat of 12:30 p.m. event.