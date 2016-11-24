Volunteer to ring the bell for the Salvation Army

During this time of year, Grace Place and The Salvation Army reach out to the community in hopes of volunteers to sign up to help ring the bell for The Red Kettle Campaign.

This year, help is needed across St. Croix County so Grace Place can continue to serve those in the most need.

Our homeless and hungry population in St. Croix County seems to be growing and The Red Kettle Campaign is one of the ways the shelter is financially helped. Also in St. Croix County, the funds that are placed in a red kettle are used to help individuals in need of emergency assistance like rent assistance, utilities, medication and more. St. Croix County’s needs have been increasing as the population increases and income levels are not matching the rise in cost for services.

Your help is needed this year more than ever.

The Salvation Army counts on bell ringers to help to meet the needs at Grace Place and for individuals in need of extra help through the year. This year’s Red Kettle Campaign began Nov. 17 and will continue through Dec. 31.

Your two hours at the kettle will make an impact on individuals living right here in St. Croix County.

To sign up to ring the bell for the Salvation Army, you simply log onto www.ringbells.org and click on your county, then click the location at which you would like to ring, pick your time, fill out the form and you are all set to go.

Consider giving your time to those in need. Two hours really does change a person’s life and can truly impact families in need in our neighborhoods.

If you would like more information on how the Salvation Army is working in your community, visit them on Facebook at Grace Place Salvation Army or log onto www.SAgraceplace.org, or call the shelter at 715-246-1222.

If you would like to mail the shelter a donation, send it to 505 W. 8th St., New Richmond, WI 54017.