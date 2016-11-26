Pokemon in Roberts
On Saturday, Nov, 19, the Hazel Mackin Library held a Pokemon Movie party as the ending event of its month-long Pokemon Library Badge event.
Patrons who attended the event were able to try out the newest Pokemon video games, Pokemon Sun and Moon for the Nintendo 3DS, work on Pokemon coloring pages and origami, in addition to watching the newest Pokemon movie.
Patrons who had participated in our Pokemon Library Badge challenge and had earned all eight badges were also provided the opportunity to choose one Pokemon figure to take home with them after the party.