The greenery for Christmas goes up in NR
Just before Veterans Day, City of New Richmond crews moved up and down Knowles Avenue replacing the worn and tattered flags that had flown throughout the summer months with new flags in honor of those who have served.
Those flags weren't up long as just a couple of days later, those same crews were out replacing the new flags with Christmas decorations that will help light the streets of New Richmond through the holidays.
Among those out placing the decorations were Dennis Raddatz and Gary Crosby, employees with the city street crew.