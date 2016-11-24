Search
    The greenery for Christmas goes up in NR

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 3:00 p.m.
    Dennis Raddatz of the New Richmond Public Works Department, was out with two other city employees last week putting up the Christmas decorations along Knowles Avenue. The task takes the crews two to three days and is annually completed after Veterans Day and before Thanksgiving. (Raymond T. Rivard photograph)

    Just before Veterans Day, City of New Richmond crews moved up and down Knowles Avenue replacing the worn and tattered flags that had flown throughout the summer months with new flags in honor of those who have served.

    Gary Crosby, City of New Richmond street foreman, prepares some of the green that was put up this past week. (Ray Rivard photo)Those flags weren't up long as just a couple of days later, those same crews were out replacing the new flags with Christmas decorations that will help light the streets of New Richmond through the holidays.

    Among those out placing the decorations were Dennis Raddatz and Gary Crosby, employees with the city street crew.

