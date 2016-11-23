St. Croix Health Center unveiled at open house

With the grand opening of the St. Croix County Health Center in New Richmond, the new facility was officially ushered in by dozens of county officials and hundreds of community members who came out to view the completion of the first phase of the project.

At a cost that will surpass $20 million, the county officially opened the first phase of the project that includes about 50 beds, a dementia unit and and a soon-to-be-completed therapy pool.

Groundbreaking of the new facility was held Aug. 4, 2015, and after more than a year of construction, the open house for the completion of the first phase was held last Tuesday.

It was in May 2015 that the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors approved $20 million in bonding to fund construction of the new 50-bed skilled nursing facility, the 10-bed dementia crisis unit and a 40-bed assisted living facility — a facility that will be completed over the course of the next several months. The assisted living facility will be housed in a remodel of the existing facility.

The approval for the project last year came following decades of debate, numerous studies, failed attempts to sell and two citizen referendums to continue operations.

The new nursing home that was unveiled last Tuesday features three “households,” each with its own entrance, dining room, spa and central living room.

There will be two enclosed courtyards and a “town square” with a club room, cafe, large group room and chapel.

A formal program was held inside the new facility after the ribbon-cutting and posting of the new flag.

Scottie Ard provided the welcome for the evening, while other speakers addressing the crowd were Patrick Thompson, county administrator; Roger Larson, county board chairman; Dr. Chris Babbitt, health and human services board chairman; Kim Dupre, Friends of the St. Croix County Nursing Home; Pat Jonas, Foundation to Benefit the St. Croix County Health Center; Rick Moore, project principal — Horty Elving; and Jason Plante, vice president — Market & Johnson.

In addition to the guest speakers who talked about how the facility came to fruition and what it will mean to the community and county, there was also a ribbon-cutting ceremony before people moved inside last Tuesday night.

One of the features of the ribbon-cutting ceremony was the appearance of the American Legion Post 80 Honor Guard. The guard provided the presentation of the colors and salute that was followed by the posting of the new American flag on the pole at the front entrance to the facility.

The 200-plus individuals who attended the opening ceremony put an exclamation point on the opening event by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Following the ceremony, Dennis Hurtis, the commander of Post 80, said, “There is no doubt that several of the residents who will be residing in this building over the years will be veterans. Therefore, we are proud to have our Legion Post donate the first American flag to fly over the building.”

Assisted living

Now that the health center has been built, the existing nursing home will be reconfigured into 40 efficiency and one-bedroom apartments.

The consultants, who have been working with the county over the course of the planning for the project, have said the assisted living facility, which is expected to open in summer 2017, will have an average daily census of 36 beginning in August 2018.

The facility is expected to have payer mix of private pay and family care (subsidized). The population mix is projected at half frail elderly and half memory care.

The 10-bed, secure unit for persons with severe dementia or in need of crisis care was also unveiled last Tuesday night.

According to studies completed before the project approval last year, there were projected to be about 350 persons in the market area with the highest levels of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The facility will be marketed to hospitals and law enforcement. It will be very specialized and will serve people that other programs have to discharge.

Some will be short-term residents, but others would be long term.

The property tax burden for the complex is expected to spike to over $900,000 in 2016, dropping to the $600,000 to $700,000 range for the next several years.