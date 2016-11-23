Andre recently started a six-month regimen of chemotherapy and radiation for a Wilms Tumor that has metastasized to his lung from his kidney, where his cancer first appeared in 2013.

His mother, Amy, wrote in the journal on Andre's Caring Bridge site, "A few weeks ago Andre's oncologist inadvertently found an unknown mass in the center of his chest. On 10/27/16 while removing the mass they discovered it was actually growing from the right outer edge of his lung. The subsequent pathology report confirmed what we hoped we would never hear again … that Andre had cancer. This time because the original cancer had metastasized from his kidney to his lung, it is considered Stage 4."

When baseball coach, John Siggens, took a group of the boys to visit Andre at Children's Hospital, the plan for "Buzz Cuts for Andre" was hatched. Andre has a large circle of supportive friends, and it didn't take much to convince them to participate. In her Caring Bridge journal entry the next day, Amy gave "a big shout out to Lori at Sunrise Styles and Angie at Apple River Salon fornt of time!"

The boys had a lot of fun, and it made them all feel good to come together and do such an outstanding job cutting so many heads of hair in an impressively short amount of time. The boys had a lot of fun, and it made them all feel good to come together and do something to show Andre how much they care.

To learn more about Andre and find out how you can help, go to caringbridge.org/visit/andrebeasley.

On this site, you will find links to sign up to bring meals or make a donation.

