    Aldi, Taco Bell officially open Dec. 8

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 9:03 p.m.
    Ceremonial ribbon-cuttings were held Thursday morning, Dec. 8, at Taco Bell (left) and Aldi (right). (Raymond T. Rivard photographs1 / 3
    Tours of the store were provided by Aldi officials, including this group that was led by Matt Lilla, Aldi area vice president. (Raymond T. Rivard photograph)2 / 3
    New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rob Kreibich (left) provides some words of welcome to begin the ribbon -cutting at Taco Bell Thursday, Dec. 8. (Raymond T. Rivard photograph)3 / 3

    It was a busy morning in New Richmond Thursday, Dec. 8 - especially at the corner of Highway 65 and East Richmond Way.

    That's because two new businesses - Aldi and Taco Bell - officially opened their doors with ceremonial ribbon-cuttings that involved business representatives, chamber ambassadors, community leaders and the public.

    At Aldi, the first of the stores to host a ribbon-cutting, people were lined up two hours before the scheduled start of the ribbon-cutting and door-opening. Those waiting in line braved frigid temperatures that hovered around the 20-degree mark.

    For the first 100 visitors to the store, a "golden ticket" was presented - a ticket that provided significant cost savings for the shoppers.

    Austi Jacobson and Joan Fitch, both of Somerset, were the first in the doors of Aldi. (Raymond T. Rivard photo)The ribbon-cutting at Taco Bell was a bit smaller in size, but not in importance to the New Richmond economy. The Taco Bell New Richmond location has had its doors open since Monday and long lines of vehicles waiting to go through the drive-thru have been seen snaking around the facility's parking lot and out onto the street this past week.

    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
