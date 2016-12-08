Aldi, Taco Bell officially open Dec. 8

At Aldi, the first of the stores to host a ribbon-cutting, people were lined up two hours before the scheduled start of the ribbon-cutting and door-opening. Those waiting in line braved frigid temperatures that hovered around the 20-degree mark.

For the first 100 visitors to the store, a "golden ticket" was presented - a ticket that provided significant cost savings for the shoppers.

The ribbon-cutting at Taco Bell was a bit smaller in size, but not in importance to the New Richmond economy. The Taco Bell New Richmond location has had its doors open since Monday and long lines of vehicles waiting to go through the drive-thru have been seen snaking around the facility's parking lot and out onto the street this past week.