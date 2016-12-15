The dinner will be served on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at the United Methodist Church (East 2nd Street) in New Richmond. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. and dinner is served at noon. For those unable to attend or needing transportation, home delivery and van service are available. Reservations are requested. For more information and to make reservations, please call Kristi Rogers at the UMC office 715-246-2464.

The Community Christmas Dinner is a tradition that has been carried on for over twenty years. The continued success of the dinner is made possible through community support from the businesses, New Richmond High School, the United Methodist Church and many volunteers. These organizations along with many volunteers offer their time and resources to make the Christmas Dinner special for everyone.

Many donations are needed for this dinner to reach its full potential. The business community provides financial support, food items, and door prizes. Many New Richmond High School classes and clubs are involved: The Agri-Science Program and FFA annually donate fruit, the Foods Classes bake cookies and Orchestra Director Jim Saliny and his music students provide live music. The youth from UMC create a delightful holiday atmosphere by decorating the dining hall. On Christmas Day many volunteers serve the meal and make home deliveries.