    Getting in the holiday spirit at Doyle's Farm & Home

    By New Richmond Newsroom Today at 10:00 a.m.
    Hadley Doyle was a bit oblivious to the moment with Santa Claus last Saturday morning at Doyle’s Farm & Home in New Richmond. The local store hosted the event Saturday, Dec. 3. (Photo by Jennifer Dietzler, JAD Photography)1 / 2
    Area children who visited Doyle’s Farm & Home last Saturday morning had an opportunity to try their hand at a variety of crafts. Santa Claus also made a visit to the local store. In addition to the visit by Santa and the craft activities, those visiting the store had the opportunity to contribute to Five Loaves Food Shelter. In all, more than 350 pounds of food was donated at the event and later delivered to Five Loaves. (Photo by Jennifer Dietzler, JAD Photography)2 / 2

    Doyle's Farm & Home in New Richmond hosted its annual program at the store ... an event that included a visit by Santa Claus, a pancake breakfast and kid-friendly crafts.

    In addition, those who visited the store and enjoyed the Christmas event also donated a non-perishable food item that was donated to Five Loaves. In all, there was about 350 pounds of food donated.

    Jennifer Dietzler of JAD Photography was at the store taking pictures of the event. A couple of them are included in this post.

