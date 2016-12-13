Getting in the holiday spirit at Doyle's Farm & Home
Doyle's Farm & Home in New Richmond hosted its annual program at the store ... an event that included a visit by Santa Claus, a pancake breakfast and kid-friendly crafts.
In addition, those who visited the store and enjoyed the Christmas event also donated a non-perishable food item that was donated to Five Loaves. In all, there was about 350 pounds of food donated.
Jennifer Dietzler of JAD Photography was at the store taking pictures of the event. A couple of them are included in this post.