Holidays at the Heritage Center

A holiday open house and pavilion flea market will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, followed by the annual Bell-Tierney Historic Farmhouse Christmas Luncheon scheduled to be held Wednesday, Dec. 14. Reservations are required for the luncheon with seatings being offered at 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Beginning Jan. 7 and continuing through April 2017, the pavilion flea market will be open from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month. Stay tuned for the late spring and summer 2017 schedule.

The center accepts donations year-round, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and donations are tax-deductible.

For more information about the center, call 715-246-3276; email info@nrheritagecenter.org; or visit the center’s Facebook page at NRHeritageCenter.