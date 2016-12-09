Search
    Holidays at the Heritage Center

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 5:05 p.m.
    Some of the workers who helped prepare meals for the Heritage Center’s annual luncheon take a rest before the afternoon crowd starts arriving (Photo by Raymond T. Rivard)

    The Heritage Center, located at 1100 Heritage Drive, New Richmond, has announced upcoming events to be held during the holiday season.

    A holiday open house and pavilion flea market will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, followed by the annual Bell-Tierney Historic Farmhouse Christmas Luncheon scheduled to be held Wednesday, Dec. 14. Reservations are required for the luncheon with seatings being offered at 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m.

    Beginning Jan. 7 and continuing through April 2017, the pavilion flea market will be open from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month. Stay tuned for the late spring and summer 2017 schedule.

    The center accepts donations year-round, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

    The center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and donations are tax-deductible.

    For more information about the center, call 715-246-3276; email info@nrheritagecenter.org; or visit the center’s Facebook page at NRHeritageCenter.

    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
