Ticket cost is a free-will donation to Grace Place and Serenity Home Shelter.

The Silent Messengers have performed on the shelters’ behalf the past few years at Easter.

This time, they will perform for Christmas. The presentation is the story of the birth of Jesus and the meaning of Christmas. The unique thing about this performance is that the entire production is performed in complete silence by talented young men and women who bring to life the story of Jesus’ life. They use music and lights to bring the story to life, and it is something you won’t want to miss.

With the Christmas season upon us, this is the perfect opportunity for families to come together and celebrate the reason for the season and support the less fortunate in our community.

For more information, call 715-497-4438 or follow Grace Place Salvation Army or Polk County Salvation Army on Facebook.