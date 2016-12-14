Search
    Santa visits Star Prairie

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 8:00 a.m.
    There was a rumor circulating the members of the Rick and Jessica Larson family had an inside connection to Santa, Saturday, at the Star Prairie Community Center. (Photo Submitted)1 / 4
    It’s tougher than it looks to remember your entire list once you are actually sitting on Santa’s lap as these brothers found out at the Star Prairie Community Center Saturday afternoon. (Photo Submitted)2 / 4
    Santa enlisted the help of members of the Star Prairie Royal Court to help with festivities Saturday, at the Community Center. (From the left) Junior Miss Princess Annabelle Larson, Junior Miss Star Prairie Ellie Barlow-Sager, and Little Miss Princess Brynn Atzmiller. (Photo Submitted)3 / 4
    Young and old alike shared cookies, candy and Santa’s lap Saturday, at the Community Center. (Photo Submitted)4 / 4

    You can't go anywhere at this time of year and not see Santa Claus and people celebrating the Christmas season.

    An informant deep within the Santa Claus organization leaked that Village of Star Prairie Trustees were recruited to prepare goodie bags and help with other arrangements leading up to Mr. Claus’s visit to the community center Saturday, Dec. 3.

    As these photographs clearly show, their efforts were successful, judging by the smiles all around.

     
    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
