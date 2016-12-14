Santa visits Star Prairie
You can't go anywhere at this time of year and not see Santa Claus and people celebrating the Christmas season.
An informant deep within the Santa Claus organization leaked that Village of Star Prairie Trustees were recruited to prepare goodie bags and help with other arrangements leading up to Mr. Claus’s visit to the community center Saturday, Dec. 3.
As these photographs clearly show, their efforts were successful, judging by the smiles all around.