Kruschke earns WFBF honor

Kruschke was presented the Distinguished Service Award for his service to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau — the bureau’s highest award bestowed upon its members.

In addition to Kruschke, Sam Skemp of the La Crosse area was also presented the Distinguished Service to Wisconsin Agriculture Award at the annual meeting.

Kruschke has been an active member of Farm Bureau for 33 years and served in key leadership roles at county and state levels.

“Dave has dedicated countless hours to Farm Bureau during his years as St. Croix County Farm Bureau president and is a huge supporter of Farm Bureau’s efforts,” said WFBF President Jim Holte. “His leadership and experience are an asset to Farm Bureau and Wisconsin agriculture.”

Kruschke assists with various St. Croix County Farm Bureau activities, including its fair food stand and Farm-City Day involvement.

“Dave has provided excellent leadership for the county’s Farm-City Day, representing Farm Bureau on the planning committee and overseeing the event’s sanitation,” said Leslie Svacina, St. Croix County Farm Bureau vice president.

“This year, Dave’s family farm hosted the event.”

At the state Farm Bureau level, Kruschke has served on several committees, including the Policy Development Committee, Dairy Committee and Bylaws Review Committee. He is a previous attendee of the Rural Mutual Insurance’s VIP Conference and has been recognized for his membership recruitment in the Producer’s Club, now known as the Farm Bureau Proud Club. Kruschke has served as the St. Croix County Farm Bureau delegate to the WFBF Annual Meeting for more than 30 years. He participates in district policy development meetings, Council of Presidents, Ag Day at the Capitol and has testified on behalf of numerous pro-agriculture efforts.

Dave also is an ‘every year’ attendee at the WFBF Annual Meeting and American Farm Bureau Annual Convention.

Kruschke farms near New Richmond with extended family members. Farming and Farm Bureau is a family affair for Kruschke. His uncle and grandfather were charter members of the St. Croix County Farm Bureau. His father was serving in the Navy when the county Farm Bureau started, so he was not able to be one of the charter members.

“It is because of Dave’s selfless dedication to others and agriculture that Wisconsin Farm Bureau is proud to recognize his service,” Holte said.

Kruschke is involved in his community, as a church member and serving on the board of trustees. He served on the Consolidated Energy Cooperative board of directors and as a member of the county Holstein Association.

Written by Pam Jahnke