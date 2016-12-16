Meeting Santa

Mrs. Claus passed out treats to Anna Carrill and her brother, Ben, during the Bernard’s North Pole Celebration in New Richmond, Saturday. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 1 / 26

Adele Ament made sure she had Santa’s full attention when she read her list during Bernard’s North Pole Celebration, Saturday, in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 2 / 26

The candy cane Rudolph craft table was the place to be Saturday during Breakfast with Santa at the Centre in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 3 / 26

“At last, I think I finally figured out this crayon thing! Thank you Santa!” Sheryl Lucas shared in this moment of discovery with her daughter, Peyton, during Breakfast with Santa at the Centre, Saturday, in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 4 / 26

Ella Solomonson (left) and Mason Roberts (right) shared Santa’s lap during Breakfast with Santa at the Centre, Saturday, in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 5 / 26

The Deer Park Community Center was busy with kids eager to visit Santa Claus on Saturday. Vendors, baked goods, a kids fish pond and store as well as a coloring table were available throughout the annual holiday fair. (Photo by Cindy Croes Olson) 6 / 26

Children visiting Santa Claus in Deer Park on Saturday were eager to list all of their holiday wishes for gifts. Pictured with Santa at the Deer Park Community Center are Carter and Chase Balcerek, left of Santa; and Sam and Andrew Eastvold, right of Santa. (Photo by Cindy Croes Olson) 7 / 26

Santa Claus took some time out of hearing wish lists on Saturday to play with a train set with Andrew Eastvold, left, and Chase Balcerek, right. (Photo by Cindy Croes Olson) 8 / 26

Young and young at heart visited Santa at the Deer Park Community Center for the annual Holiday Fair on Saturday. Sisters Ruth Severson, Phyllis Humpal and Ann Stuntz share with Santa their wishes for Christmas. (Photo by Cindy Croes Olson) 9 / 26

Santa and Mrs. Claus spend some time with the Conroy children. Joining Santa and Mrs. Claus for a few moments at the New Richmond Friday Memorial Library Tuesday, Dec. 6, are (from the left) Payton, Rayna and Carter Conroy. They are the children of Angie and Ryan Conroy of New Richmond. (Raymond T. Rivard photo) 10 / 26

New Richmond School District students filled the New Richmond Friday Memorial Library with the sounds of music during the library’s annual Christmas event Tuesday, Dec. 6. (Photo by Raymond T. Rivard) 11 / 26

Finding something to do while waiting to see Santa was important at the Tuesday, Dec. 6, festivities at the New Richmond library. (Raymond T. Rivard photo) 12 / 26

Anthony Brayall learned that Santa has a soft spot for super heroes during Bernard’s North Pole Celebration, Saturday, in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 13 / 26

(From the left) Alex, Olivia, and Sophia Siebenaler triple-teamed Santa during Bernard’s North Pole Celebration, Saturday, in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 14 / 26

Kids had to pass through Sharon and Richard Young, guardians of Santa’s gate, at Bernard’s North Pole Celebration, Saturday, in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 15 / 26

Santa’s helper, Danielle Kitzerow, was the keeper of the cookies, Saturday, during the Bernard’s North Pole Celebration in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 16 / 26

Talk about a tough decision! The folks at Bernard’s provided plenty of goodies for families at their North Pole Celebration Saturday, in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 17 / 26

Gennevieve LaRose appears hypnotized as she gets some fancy winter artwork applied during the Bernard’s North Pole Celebration in New Richmond, Saturday. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 18 / 26

Face paint artist, Lynda Tysver, applies a work of winter art to Eldon Rasmusson’s face during Bernard’s North Pole Celebration in New Richmond, Saturday. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 19 / 26

For folks brave enough to face the cold, hayrides could be had during Bernard’s North Pole Celebration, Saturday, in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 20 / 26

Addison Clark showed off her holiday spirit during Breakfast with Santa at the Centre, Saturday, in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 21 / 26

Irene Bylander experimented with a new way to color Santa at the Centre, Saturday, during Breakfast with Santa. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 22 / 26

Reid Henke was checking his mom, Sara’s letter to Santa, to make sure he wasn’t duplicating anything in his letter to Santa, Saturday, at the Centre. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 23 / 26

Santa’s helpers (from the left) Tami Larson, Mai Xiong, and Norma Gafner had a good time serving up pancakes and sausages during Breakfast with Santa at the Centre, Saturday, in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 24 / 26

Santa proved to be a good listener for Heidi Vogler, Saturday, at Breakfast with Santa at the Centre in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 25 / 26