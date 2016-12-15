Our library holiday event is from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 15, where Santa will be available for awesome pictures in our fireside room. We are excited to have Joyful Brass, a local community brass band share their musical talents and Christmas songs for everyone to enjoy. Crafts, cider, coffee and cookies will be available too. It's truly a family night at the library that you won't want to miss.

Story Time: Story times are from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

Dec. 12 and 14 will be elves; Dec. 19 and 21 will be Santa. There will be no story time the week of December 26. Story time fun includes music, finger plays, books, crafts and sensory bins, with lots of learning.

Job Center: Wednesday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to noon. Stop in and get help with your resumes, cover letters and job searches.

The library will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 23, 24, 26 and 31 and Jan. 2. Please come in and get all of your Christmas DVDs, check out puzzles, games and books for spending extra fun time with family and friends.

Open Lego play: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We provide the Legos so come on in and join the fun.

Open Playdough: Thursday, Dec. 29, 2-5 p.m. Come and play with the greatest sensory material.