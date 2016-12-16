Love Baskets will spread holiday cheer Dec. 18

Sponsors are asked to bring their gifts to the school from 9-10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17. The gifts must be unwrapped in black garbage bags, with tags showing the family number attached. Families receiving gifts must bring the letter they received from Love Baskets bearing their number.

Those not attending the party will not receive gifts unless someone comes with the letter they received from Love Baskets showing their assigned number. Volunteers helping with the party are asked to arrive at 12:30 p.m., Dec. 17.

Donation boxes were picked up from most area businesses on Dec. 12, but one will still be available in the customer service area at Walmart in New Richmond until Christmas Day. Toys collected will be used to kickstart next year's Love Baskets program.

Community members wishing to help with either the gift packing or party are asked to call 715-246-4508.