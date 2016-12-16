Love Baskets will spread holiday cheer Dec. 18
Volunteers have been busy packing gift bags for children in need in the New Richmond and Somerset school districts.
The gifts will be distributed at a Christmas party Sunday, Dec. 18, 1-3 p.m., at Somerset Middle School. Volunteers from the community will come together to provide a variety of activities, including craft projects, food, pictures with Santa, and the gifting of hats and mittens. Kids will not only receive their gifts, but will experience the joy of Christmas at a party hosted by The Salvation Army.
Sponsors are asked to bring their gifts to the school from 9-10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17. The gifts must be unwrapped in black garbage bags, with tags showing the family number attached. Families receiving gifts must bring the letter they received from Love Baskets bearing their number.
Those not attending the party will not receive gifts unless someone comes with the letter they received from Love Baskets showing their assigned number. Volunteers helping with the party are asked to arrive at 12:30 p.m., Dec. 17.
Donation boxes were picked up from most area businesses on Dec. 12, but one will still be available in the customer service area at Walmart in New Richmond until Christmas Day. Toys collected will be used to kickstart next year's Love Baskets program.
Community members wishing to help with either the gift packing or party are asked to call 715-246-4508.