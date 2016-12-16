The following is the information about that concert and two others being presented in the coming days ...

During the campaign, The Salvation Army holds many events to raise awareness and help raise additional funds to help meet their $140,000 goal for St. Croix County.

The St. Croix Valley Christian Choir is performing three choir concerts at various locations in an effort to help raise additional funds to meet the goal. The first will be held at Solid Rock Church in New Richmond (rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m.,); the second will be at Peace Lutheran Church in Dresser on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.; and the third will be held in Centuria at Fristad Lutheran Church on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.

The concerts are open to the public and the only cost is a free-will donation to The Red Kettle Campaign.

Moulton said, “Right now we have just a few weeks to go to meet our $140,000 goal. St. Croix County so far has raised $38,526 toward that goal.”

Those wishing to make a financial donation toward the effort may donate directly to a kettle in St. Croix County or mail donations to Grace Place 505 W. 8th St., New Richmond WI 54017. Moulton also reminded that “Dec. 15 and 16, two bell-ringers will attempt to raise $75,000 in 30 hours of bell-ringing at County Market in Hudson.

If they can make that goal happen, our kettle campaign will be helped tremendously.”

To make an online donation to the bell-ringers in their 30-hour effort an individual can text “RED” to 71777 or call the shelter to pledge their support.

Otherwise, any donation in any St. Croix County Kettle during the Dec. 15 and 16 will help the duo reach their goal.