Deer Park groups donate chemo caps

A total of 128 knitted and crocheted hats were donated to the Cancer Center of Western Wisconsin in New Richmond Thursday, Dec. 8. Thrivent provided a $250 Action Team grant to purchase yarn for the project. Groups participating were the Deer Park Homemakers, Deer Park Library Book Club and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Those attending the presentation are Jackie Nelson from the Cancer Center of Western Wisconsin, Jesse Kvitek from Thrivent, Carolyn Mertz, Pat Waterman, Mary Young and Sandy Glocke. (Photo by Cindy Croes-Olson)