Anika Olinski and her brother, Parks, had no problem sharing the spotlight with Santa Saturday morning at Ready Randy’s. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 1 / 9

Luci Knutson and her mom, Gina, both shared their wish list with Santa, Saturday morning at Ready Randy’s. Proceeds from Santa’s visit benefited Grace Place Shelter. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 2 / 9

Photographer Jennifer Dietzler got an assist from Santa’s helper while photographing Santa’s visit to Ready Randy’s Saturday in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 3 / 9

Volunteers Cole Kramer (left) and Ali Ziemer manned a craft table during Santa’s visit to Ready Randy’s Saturday morning in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 4 / 9

Gabbie Bark intended to use all of the colors available to her to create her masterpiece during Santa’s visit to Ready Randy’s Saturday morning in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 5 / 9

Marlee Shoquist, all dressed up for her visit with Santa, including her Christmas red nails, got interrupted between bites of her pancakes during Santa’s visit to Ready Randy’s Saturday morning in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 6 / 9

Santa’s helpers including (from the left) Jean Rivard, Tannar Lewis and his brother, Gunnar, made sure folks had plenty to eat during Santa’s visit to Ready Randy’s Saturday morning in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 7 / 9

Autumn Dian couldn’t wait to see what was next in her goodie bag at Ready Randy’s Saturday morning in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 8 / 9