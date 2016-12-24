Search
    Andersons win 2016 Kiwanis lighting contest

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 12:00 p.m.
    An overview of the first place-winning Christmas light display at the residence of Earl and Mary Anderson of New Richmond.1 / 2
    The Earl and Mary Anderson residence was selected as the first place winner in the 2016 Kiwanis Club's annual Christmas lighting contest in New Richmond. The Andersons' display features a number of religious and traditional images featured throughout their yard located at 1463 Wood Duck Lane. (Photo by Raymond T. Rivard)2 / 2

    New Richmond

    The New Richmond Kiwanis Club members were out last Tuesday, Dec. 13, determining the winners of this year's annual Christmas lighting contest.

    The judges traveled the streets of New Richmond that evening looking at homes which have special Christmas lighting displays.

    Their top picks for 2016 are as follows:

    • First place — Earl and Mary Anderson, 1463 Wood Duck Lane;

    • Second place — Allen and Lori Patraw, 948 Jefferson St.;

    • Third place — Jon and Mary Hailey, 112 Dakota Ave.; and

    • Fourth place — Bradley and Denise Renspe, 535 Grand Ave.

    Honorable mentions...

    • 315 Greaton;

    • 646 Sycamore; and

    • 1914 W. 7th St

    The New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce awarded gift certificates to first place ($150), second place ($100), third place ($75) and fourth place ($50).

    The annual lighting contest is designed to encourage more lighting of homes to beautify the city during the holiday season.

    Judging is done by considering the amount of work needed to make an attractive display, originality, creative message and keeping with the Christmas message.

    Only homes within the city limits of New Richmond were eligible for judging.

    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
