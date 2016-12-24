Andersons win 2016 Kiwanis lighting contest

The judges traveled the streets of New Richmond that evening looking at homes which have special Christmas lighting displays.

Their top picks for 2016 are as follows:

• First place — Earl and Mary Anderson, 1463 Wood Duck Lane;

• Second place — Allen and Lori Patraw, 948 Jefferson St.;

• Third place — Jon and Mary Hailey, 112 Dakota Ave.; and

• Fourth place — Bradley and Denise Renspe, 535 Grand Ave.

Honorable mentions...

• 315 Greaton;

• 646 Sycamore; and

• 1914 W. 7th St

The New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce awarded gift certificates to first place ($150), second place ($100), third place ($75) and fourth place ($50).

The annual lighting contest is designed to encourage more lighting of homes to beautify the city during the holiday season.

Judging is done by considering the amount of work needed to make an attractive display, originality, creative message and keeping with the Christmas message.

Only homes within the city limits of New Richmond were eligible for judging.