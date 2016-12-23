Video games and the library

First things first: much like movies, video games are given recommended age ratings before they are released. You can find these ratings (given by the Electronic Software Rating Board), along with an explanation on why the game received the rating it did, on the back of game cases or at ESRB.org.

Ratings generally range from E for everyone to M for mature. If you’re unsure whether a game your child has been asking for is appropriate for them, take a look at the rating.

Another thing to keep in mind this holiday season is that Nintendo has recently announced that in March 2017 they will be releasing a new gaming console, the Nintendo Switch, their first since the WiiU. Not much is currently known about the console, but what we do know is that it is meant to be both a home gaming console and a portable one, meaning that Nintendo likely intends to have it replace both their WiiU and the Nintendo 3DS/2DS systems. Nintendo has actually announced that it has already stopped making new games for the WiiU and will stop making new consoles by the end of the year.

The good news in all of this is that with the release of a new system, the prices of the WiiU and possibly the 3DS/2DS, are likely to drop in the coming months (especially on used systems, which are often just as good as buying new).

And if you’re not sure about buying your children games that you aren’t sure they will like or that they might only play for a short while before tossing aside, the library has a great selection of video games available for checkout. We have games for the Wii, WiiU, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Playstation 2, 3 and 4, as well as the 3DS/2DS. Some of our newer games include:

World of Final Fantasy (PS4)

Pokemon Sun and Moon (3DS/2DS)

Paper Mario Color Splash (WiiU)

Final Fantasy XV (PS4)

Farming Simulator (PS4)

And a reminder that once a month we host a video game night using the library’s Wii system, (our next one is Jan. 12) and starting in January we will have a 2DS system available for patron use within the library both during and outside of video game night.

Need some last minute Christmas gifts? We have our 40th anniversary cookbooks ready and wrapped for just $20 each. These cookbooks have 500 fantastic recipes from amazing local cooks. Stop by and pick up the perfect gift! It’s already wrapped and ready to go under the tree.

Story Time: There will be no story time the week of Dec. 26 or the week of Jan. 1. Story times will start again the week of Jan. 9, with the theme “Pirates.” Story time fun includes music, finger plays, books, crafts, and sensory bins, with lots of learning.

The library will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 23, 24, 26 and 31 and Jan. 2. Please come in and get all of your Christmas DVDs, check out puzzles, games and books for spending extra fun time with family and friends.

Open Lego Play: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28. We provide the Legos, so come on in and join the fun.

Open Play Dough: 2-5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29. Come and play with the greatest sensory material.