Full week of fun activities while on break

While the kids are on holiday break we are having a full week of fun activities to keep them busy.

Monday, Dec. 26, from 12-6 p.m. it is a DIY Day. Come in and create, play, read, and explore the many activities we have planned for the afternoon.

Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 1-5 p.m. we are having a Pajama Party. Come dressed in your PJ's and enjoy the party at the library.

Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. it is Stories Galore! Every 30 minutes a new story and activity! Stay for one, two, or for all of the stories today!

Thursday, Dec. 29, from 5-8 p.m. come on in for an Emoji Party! Yes, you heard right, we are having an evening of fun with emoji's

Friday, Dec. 30, from 1-3 p.m. is a Kids Fitness and Spa Day. Today is all about having fun with fitness games and activities and then ending the afternoon with a spa treatment of the child's choice.

Monthly programs

Page Turners Book Club is Reading: "Bootstrapper" by Mardi Jo Link for their discussion in January.

Thursday morning book club is reading: "Widow's War" by Sally Gunning for their discussion in January.

Cozy Book Club Meeting, third Monday of the each month at 7 p.m. Next meeting will be on Jan. 16.

Creative Thinkers a STEM Program for Middle School Students, Grades 4K-seventh, fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. for the ages 4K-fourth grade and 6:30 p.m. for fifth-seventh grade. The next STEM program is Thursday, Jan. 26.

Crochet and Knit Club meets every Monday night from 6-8 p.m. at the library.

Coloring Club meets on second Thursday of each month, next meeting is Thursday, Jan. 12 from 6-8 p.m.

Busy Bees, a program for ages 3-5 to have fun learning the alphabet, numbers, colors, shapes, and so much more Tuesday-Thursday at 4 p.m.