Full week of fun activities while on break
Written by Michelle Johnson, librarian at the Hammond Community Library.
Happy Holidays from the staff at the Hammond Community Library!
While the kids are on holiday break we are having a full week of fun activities to keep them busy.
Monday, Dec. 26, from 12-6 p.m. it is a DIY Day. Come in and create, play, read, and explore the many activities we have planned for the afternoon.
Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 1-5 p.m. we are having a Pajama Party. Come dressed in your PJ's and enjoy the party at the library.
Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. it is Stories Galore! Every 30 minutes a new story and activity! Stay for one, two, or for all of the stories today!
Thursday, Dec. 29, from 5-8 p.m. come on in for an Emoji Party! Yes, you heard right, we are having an evening of fun with emoji's
Friday, Dec. 30, from 1-3 p.m. is a Kids Fitness and Spa Day. Today is all about having fun with fitness games and activities and then ending the afternoon with a spa treatment of the child's choice.
Monthly programs
Page Turners Book Club is Reading: "Bootstrapper" by Mardi Jo Link for their discussion in January.
Thursday morning book club is reading: "Widow's War" by Sally Gunning for their discussion in January.
Cozy Book Club Meeting, third Monday of the each month at 7 p.m. Next meeting will be on Jan. 16.
Creative Thinkers a STEM Program for Middle School Students, Grades 4K-seventh, fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. for the ages 4K-fourth grade and 6:30 p.m. for fifth-seventh grade. The next STEM program is Thursday, Jan. 26.
Crochet and Knit Club meets every Monday night from 6-8 p.m. at the library.
Coloring Club meets on second Thursday of each month, next meeting is Thursday, Jan. 12 from 6-8 p.m.
Busy Bees, a program for ages 3-5 to have fun learning the alphabet, numbers, colors, shapes, and so much more Tuesday-Thursday at 4 p.m.