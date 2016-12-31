4H Ambassadors host 'Make and Take' event in Roberts

4-H Ambassadors Nicholas Lentz (top right) and Russell Thomas (bottom right) help area youth make snowflake Christmas ornaments at the annual St. Croix County Ambassador Make and Take crafting event. The event was held at the Roberts Park Building this past Saturday, Dec. 3. The St. Croix County 4-H Ambassadors is a group of 4-H youth in grades 7-13 from around the county that host and attend events across St. Croix County promoting 4-H. (Submitted photo)

