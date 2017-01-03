Search
    Poster contest winners announced

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Back row: Judge Michael Waterman, Sheriff John Shilts, deputy Shelby Larson, Jesse Garza. Front row: County Board Chairman Roger Larson, Sen. Sheila Harsdorf, Grand Prize Winner Trista Oberle, Grade 6, Hudson Middle School, Chief Deputy Scott Knudson.1 / 5
    Sixth grade winners sat with, back row: Deputy Shelby Larson, Sheriff John Shilts, Chief Deputy Scott Knudson; middle row: Sen. Sheila Harsdorf.,student winners, Judge Michael Waterman; front row: student winners, Jesse Garza from U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy’s office.2 / 5
    Fifth grade winners sat with, back row: Deputy Tamara Mark, Sheriff John Shilts, Chief Deputy Scott Knudson; middle row: Sen. Sheila Harsdorf.,student winners, Judge Michael Waterman; front row: student winners, Jesse Garza from U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy’s office.3 / 5
    Fourth-grade winners sat with left to right- (back row): Sheriff John Shilts, Chief Deputy Scott Knudson. Middle row: Deputy Shelby Larson, Senator Sheila Harsdorf, student winners and Judge Michael Waterman. Front row: Student winners and Jesse Garza from U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy’s office.4 / 5
    Seventh grade winners sat with, back row Deputy Shelby Larson, Sen. Sheila Harsdorf, Sheriff John Shilts, Chief Deputy Scott Knudson; middle row student winners, Judge Michael Waterman; front row student winners, Jesse Garza from U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy’s office.5 / 5

    St. Croix County Sheriff's Office

    Winners of the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office Stop Drugs Poster Contest were recently awarded.

    The grand prize winner was Hudson Middle School student Trista Oberle.

    Winners were awarded by grade.

    Seventh grade: Jada Pemble, Meyer Middle School (River Falls); Mattias Fore, New Richmond Middle School; Madi Gillen, Hudson Middle School; Allison Dietz, New Richmond Middle School; Kayla Tollakson, Somerset Middle School; Stephani Brown, St. Mary Middle School (New Richmond); Madison Trautmiller, Somerset Middle School; Zhania Dismond, Meyer Middle School; Emily Odegard, Meyer Middle School.

    Sixth grade: Kailey Stevens, New Richmond Middle School; Alyssa McGlade, Somerset Middle School; Taylor Cole, Somerset Middle School; Brooklynn Francis, New Richmond Middle School; JuliAnna Gazdik, Somerset Middle School; Lilly Carlson, New Richmond Middle School; Brooklynn Amador, Somerset Middle School; Chloe Groth, New Richmond Middle School; Carissa Bishop, New Richmond Middle School; Zoe Poeschel, Meyer Middle School.

    Fifth grade: Kaitlyn Wright, River Crest Elementary (Hudson); Vincent Langenohl, EP Rock Elementary (Hudson); Izzy Jensen, Starr Elementary (New Richmond); Caidyn Schulz, Rocky Branch Elementary (River Falls); Blake Palm, Hudson Prairie Elementary; Lauren Ledbury, Hudson Prairie Elementary; Savannah Berg, River Crest Elementary; Savannah Berg, River Crest Elementary; Keyah Strop, Rocky Branch Elementary; Cally Burgraff, River Crest Elementary; Sean Lee, Hillside Elementary (New Richmond).

    Fourth grade: Vincent Rothmeier, Starr Elementary; Riley Johnson, Hudson Prairie Elementary; Lydia Hubbard, St. Croix Central Elementary (Hammond); Ruby Jensen, EP Rock Elementary; Denee Fox, Rocky Branch Elementary; Jace Davis, River Crest Elementary; Brenna Sommers, North Hudson Elementary; Hannah Tyvoll, Starr Elementary; Blake Oberle, Hudson Prairie Elementary; Carly Brown, River Crest Elementary.

    Mike Longaecker
    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker
    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
