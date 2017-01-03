Poster contest winners announced
St. Croix County Sheriff's Office
Winners of the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office Stop Drugs Poster Contest were recently awarded.
The grand prize winner was Hudson Middle School student Trista Oberle.
Winners were awarded by grade.
Seventh grade: Jada Pemble, Meyer Middle School (River Falls); Mattias Fore, New Richmond Middle School; Madi Gillen, Hudson Middle School; Allison Dietz, New Richmond Middle School; Kayla Tollakson, Somerset Middle School; Stephani Brown, St. Mary Middle School (New Richmond); Madison Trautmiller, Somerset Middle School; Zhania Dismond, Meyer Middle School; Emily Odegard, Meyer Middle School.
Sixth grade: Kailey Stevens, New Richmond Middle School; Alyssa McGlade, Somerset Middle School; Taylor Cole, Somerset Middle School; Brooklynn Francis, New Richmond Middle School; JuliAnna Gazdik, Somerset Middle School; Lilly Carlson, New Richmond Middle School; Brooklynn Amador, Somerset Middle School; Chloe Groth, New Richmond Middle School; Carissa Bishop, New Richmond Middle School; Zoe Poeschel, Meyer Middle School.
Fifth grade: Kaitlyn Wright, River Crest Elementary (Hudson); Vincent Langenohl, EP Rock Elementary (Hudson); Izzy Jensen, Starr Elementary (New Richmond); Caidyn Schulz, Rocky Branch Elementary (River Falls); Blake Palm, Hudson Prairie Elementary; Lauren Ledbury, Hudson Prairie Elementary; Savannah Berg, River Crest Elementary; Savannah Berg, River Crest Elementary; Keyah Strop, Rocky Branch Elementary; Cally Burgraff, River Crest Elementary; Sean Lee, Hillside Elementary (New Richmond).
Fourth grade: Vincent Rothmeier, Starr Elementary; Riley Johnson, Hudson Prairie Elementary; Lydia Hubbard, St. Croix Central Elementary (Hammond); Ruby Jensen, EP Rock Elementary; Denee Fox, Rocky Branch Elementary; Jace Davis, River Crest Elementary; Brenna Sommers, North Hudson Elementary; Hannah Tyvoll, Starr Elementary; Blake Oberle, Hudson Prairie Elementary; Carly Brown, River Crest Elementary.