The hustle and bustle is sometimes too much. The amount of time spent with family members can be difficult to digest along with the amount of food and beverages that are consumed. Financial insecurities may be knocking at the door because the shopping to keep up with the unneeded gifts consumed the checkbook or the credit cards. Yes, there are a lot of reasons this time of year can be difficult.

I am choosing to see the good. To enjoy the time I get to have with family members because life doesn’t guarantee us a tomorrow with them. I will revel in the fact I made it through the first year as library director because I have the most amazing staff and a very supportive library board. I’m going to enjoy the few extra days of time to appreciate the everyday gifts of waking up in a warm home, with food in my fridge, having the ability to get outside to see the wonders of snow and beautiful Christmas lights.

These are all small little blessings that can be easily overlooked. Embrace them and see just how much we all have this time of the year.

Happy New Year!

Story Time: Story times are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:30-11:15 a.m. There will be no story time the week of Dec. 26 or the week of Jan. 1. Story times will start again the week of Jan. 9, with the theme “Pirates.” Story time fun includes music, finger plays, books, crafts, and sensory bins, with lots of learning.

The library will be closed for the holidays Dec. 31 and Jan. 2. Please come in and get all of your DVDs, check out puzzles, games and books for spending extra fun time with family and friends.

Open Play Dough: Thursday, Dec. 29, 2-5 p.m. Come and play with the greatest sensory material.

Video game night: Thursday, Jan. 12, 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Tween Book Club: Saturday, Jan. 14, 10-11 a.m. The group will be discussing “Bad Beginning,” by Lemony Snickett. Snacks will be served.

Movie matinee: Monday, Jan. 16, 1 p.m. We will be showing “The Secret Life of Pets,” PG. Popcorn will be served.