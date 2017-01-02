First National Community Bank donates to local causes
Dozens of hats and mittens were collected at First National Community Bank and given to Grace Place for those in need.
The Hudson team presented a check in the amount of $2,000 to the Salvation Army Bell Ringing campaign during their 30-hour marathon putting them over the top of their overall goal.
In Somerset, the bank donated $500 to the Somerset Food Pantry which will provide meals for more than 100 families.
In Dresser, the bank donated $250 to People Loving People helping put food on the tables of those needing assistance.
The photos above provide a look at those involved from area communities.