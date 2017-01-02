Search
    First National Community Bank donates to local causes

    By New Richmond Newsroom Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Dozens of hats and mittens were collected at First National Community Bank and given to Grace Place for those in need. 

    The Hudson team presented a check in the amount of $2,000 to the Salvation Army Bell Ringing campaign during their 30-hour marathon putting them over the top of their overall goal.

    In Somerset, the bank donated $500 to the Somerset Food Pantry which will provide meals for more than 100 families.

    In Dresser, the bank donated $250 to People Loving People helping put food on the tables of those needing assistance. 

    The photos above provide a look at those involved from area communities.

