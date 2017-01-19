Coming up, we will be working on changing over the children's area so it is easier to navigate, as well as the movies. We have added a new program to be held monthly—Family Game Nights.

There are many more things to plan and develop to keep improving our services here at the Hammond Community Library and we will keep you posted with these exciting new things via our newspaper column and online on our web-page and Facebook page.

The Friends of the Library are looking to really jump start the renovation project and they are seeking volunteers to help with events as well as behind the scene help which includes preparation for events, grant writing tasks, etc. If you are able to help and willing to lend your talents please join in on a Friends of the Library meeting. The next fundraising meeting is Feb. 21, at 6 p.m.

Coming up at the library:

Family Game Night: Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5-7 p.m. Drop in and enjoy a game—Featured games: 7 Wonders and Seeland. Plus enjoy many of the standards: Clue, Scrabble, Monopoly, etc.

Ladies night out!

Monday, Jan. 30, from 6-8 p.m. Come out and enjoy an evening themed around books. A unique book themed make-and-take item, blind dates with a book, book trivia, and book themed refreshments. Registration is appreciated. Free will donations accepted.

Monthly programs

Page Turners Book Club is Reading: "Another Brooklyn" by Jacqueline Woodson for their discussion in February.

Thursday morning book club is reading: "The American Heiress" by Daisy Goodwin for their discussion in February.

Cozy Book Club Meeting, third Monday of the each month at 7 p.m. Next meeting will be on Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. The theme for February will be announced next week. Read any cozy mystery to your liking and then each month discuss your likes and dislikes with the group of the book or series you have read.

Creative Thinkers a STEM Program for Middle School Students, Grades 4K-seventh, fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. for the ages 4K-fourth grade and 6:30 p.m. for fifth-seventh grade. The next STEM program is Thursday, Jan. 26.

Crochet and Knit Club meets every Monday night from 6-8 p.m. at the library.

Coloring Club meets on second Thursday of each month. The next meeting is

Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6-8 p.m.

Busy Bees, a program for ages 3-5 to have fun learning the alphabet, numbers, colors, shapes, and so much more Tuesday-Thursday at 4 p.m.