Wisconsin hunter education class signup night Feb. 13

You must have pre-registered for class sign-up night in order to attend the sign-up night.

To preregister, contact Mark Schlicht at 989-305-1750.

This class if required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1973. It is prefered that a student be 12 years of age before Feb. 27. Students will be taken in order of registration and only 42 students will be taken.

The class starts at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the New Richmond National Guard Armory (1245 Wall St.) and will be held from 7-9 p.m. Monday and Thursday nights. The class will conclude on or before March 20 and there will be one class held Saturday, March 11.

Students must have a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources customer ID number before the start of class. To get an ID number, call 1-888-936-7463.

Students in need of special accommodations are asked to call at least two weeks prior to the first class.