Wisconsin hunter education class signup night Feb. 13
New Richmond
A class sign-up night for the Wisconsin hunter education class starting Monday, Feb. 27, at the New Richmond National Guard Armory, will take place in the Westfields Hospital Conference Center (535 Hospital Road, New Richmond) on Monday, Feb. 13.
You must have pre-registered for class sign-up night in order to attend the sign-up night.
To preregister, contact Mark Schlicht at 989-305-1750.
This class if required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1973. It is prefered that a student be 12 years of age before Feb. 27. Students will be taken in order of registration and only 42 students will be taken.
The class starts at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the New Richmond National Guard Armory (1245 Wall St.) and will be held from 7-9 p.m. Monday and Thursday nights. The class will conclude on or before March 20 and there will be one class held Saturday, March 11.
Students must have a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources customer ID number before the start of class. To get an ID number, call 1-888-936-7463.
Students in need of special accommodations are asked to call at least two weeks prior to the first class.