Collin's Community Hero Day set for Jan. 21

Collin was the son of Rachel and Dan Fitzgerald and was four years old when he died in a snowplowing accident. But it's his memory that organizers of the event want to carry on.

Pete Kruschke said that Collin "was one of those good, little kids who always wanted to be the doctor, the fireman, the ambulance guy, the policeman, and he was always more worried about other people than he was about himself. His kind of thing was always from the Book of Luke ... 'treat others as you want to be treated.'"

That's the message that guides the annual event and the message that will be on display when children and their families descend on the New Richmond Fire Department for the festivities Jan. 21.

"He was one of those kids who was always concerned about others ... and he truly believed it, too. He wouldn't even let mom drive by a car in the ditch, is the story that always stuck with me," Kruschke said. "He said, 'Mom, if that was us in the ditch you wouldn't want someone to drive by.'"

On tap for Saturday, Jan. 21, are hands-on activities and games, food, cake, a bake sale and the opportunity for children to explore the emergency vehicles that will be on-site.

It's also an opportunity to meet the emergency services workers of the community and to raise funds to help provide financial support by assisting the workers with counseling fees and lost wages after being exposed to traumatic events while serving.

Kruschke is one of those workers who has experienced the traumatic first-hand and understands the importance of others knowing about PTSD and what happens to these workers when exposed to traumatic events.

"As the population increases you run into calls that are going to affect the mindset of the workers who are on-scene," Kruschke said. "[The emergency services worker] never knows what they're going to see each day when they walk in the door. Whether it's the police department or the fireman who could be shopping at the grocery store and they get called to a fire. You never know what you're going to find when you get there."

In addition to the fun and games that will keep the children and families busy, Kruschke said there may also, on a more serious note, be a booth set up to provide information about suicide—something that has become an important aspect of life for emergency services workers, police and military veterans.

But in the meantime, the organizers of the event want it to be a fun community event to not only raise money, but to interact with local families.

"It's pretty much a day when the kids can come down and crawl all over the trucks and have a chance to talk to the people who give up so much of their time with their own families to respond to incidents," Kruschke said.

According to the poster utilized to advertise the event around the community, the day is "in memory of Collin, who was a very much loved 'big boy' whose compassion and love for Jesus amazed his family. He had a heart of gold, dreamed of being a helicopter pilot, fireman, ambulance guy, police officer and to work at Fitzy Lawn Care with his daddy."

For those who might like to donate an item to the raffle/silent auction that will be held or baked goods, email Danielle Emerson or Pete Kruschke at collinsheroday@gmail.com. Items may be dropped off at Fitzgerald Lawn Care, 1489 Cernohous Ave., New Richmond.

In addition, donations of all amounts are accepted at any time.

Kruschke said, "Most of the funds come through ticket sales and raffles and lunches. But I'm more than certain that if someone wants to donate $5 or $100, I'm sure they would accept those donations."