Ruby's Pantry next distribution set for Feb. 16

Last week, she announced the distribution that had been scheduled for earlier in January had been changed to Jan. 26.

However, that date did not work and the January distribution had to be cancelled.

Here is what she told volunteers over the weekend: "Unfortunately, we didn’t pull it off [Jan. 26], so our next Ruby’s Pantry distribution will be Thursday, Feb. 16. We really don’t like when our volunteers and guests are inconvenienced and disappointed, but we hope you will be able to join us at the armory on the 16th. I’ll send the usual reminder on the Sunday before. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused you."