Old Gem Theater presents 'Little Red Riding Hood'

On her way to granny's house, Little Red Riding Hood encounters the big bad wolf, who will stop at nothing to steal her basket of goodies. Inspired by legendary comics such as Laurel and Hardy, the Three Stooges and the Marx Brothers, the wolf tries in vain to outwit Little Red Riding Hood with slapstick antics and hilarious mix-ups.

"Each year we produce a cock-eyed version of a classic tale in January. We get such a kick out of audience participation plays," said Old Gem Artistic Director Kathy Welch. "The kids love to join the actors on stage and play along. I think it is really great for them to get away from screens for a little while and discover the joys of live performance."

The show features Old Gem Theater company members Tom Monn from Woodbury, Ellie Peterson from Maple Grove and Artistic Director Kathy Welch.

Weekday matinees for groups are available.

Call 715-246-3285 or 800-886-8035 for ticket reservations or more information. For upcoming attractions and information about classes visit our web site at oldgemtheater.com.

The Old Gem is located at 116 South Knowles Ave., New Richmond. The Old Gem is handicapped accessible.

Upcoming events at the Old Gem Theater include Mary Mack's Valentines Comedy Friday, Feb. 10.