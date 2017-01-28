Westfields to host open house for newest renovations

The most recent phase of construction and renovations are part of planned renewals to areas that will continue at the New Richmond Health Care facility through this year and into 2018.

The open house will offer times for residents and visitors to take a walking tour of the pre- and post-surgical area, as well as areas that offer physical, occupational and speech therapies, in addition to sports medicine and cardiopulmonary care.

"In 2016, we had more than 7,000 visits to our emergency department," Steve Massey, Westfields Hospital & Clinic president and CEO, said about the changes that will take place yet this year in that department.

But he is also excited about the expansions that have been completed and will be on display next week.

"The expansion will improve patient privacy and experience, and provide better workflow for staff," he added.

Guided tours will be provided through the areas that now include some of the hospital and clinic's newest areas.

While hospital staff have been working around the construction and renovations taking place, staff told The News last week that the cooperation between all staff and departments is an important facet of the changes that are taking place at the hospital and clinic.

For instance, when construction is completed in an area, it sometimes requires staff, equipment and entire departments to move into another area until the construction is completed.

But because of the growth at the hospital and clinic, plans for expansions and renovations will continue well into the future.

"The growth of our hospital and clinic is a result of the trust and dedication that our community members have put in us to provide their care," Massey said.

In addition to the guided tours that will be offered to visitors of the hospital Feb. 2, hospital officials are also offering options to sweeten the visit.

Table 65 will provide refreshments at the open house and visitors will have a chance to win a three-month family membership to the Centre. The first 100 people at the event will receive a gift. Complimentary valet parking will also be available.

What they will see is a renovated pre- and post-surgical area that includes patient recovery rooms, a large central desk area for staff and smaller consulting rooms where doctors can meet privately with patients and family. There is also a new waiting area for families that have large monitors with patient information on their progress before and after surgeries.

Future renovations to the area will include three recovery bays, an administration room, a five-bay doctor dictation area and a three-bay surgical scheduling office.

Surgical services department.

The emergency department renovations will begin this spring and continue throughout the year and into 2018.

In addition to the changes in the pre- and post-surgical area, the hospital and clinic has also completed construction of a brand new rehab area that includes space and equipment for those completing physical, occupational, cardiopulmonary and speech therapies.

This newly-completed area is utilized for in- and out-patient services.

In addition to new rooms that provide for individual, private consultation and care by therapists and patients, there is also new space for the speech therapist and the occupational therapist working with patients suffering from hand and arm issues.

Staff are also pleased with the additional space now available in the gym area. With the added space, patients will now have the opportunity to participate in functional movements that include running and jumping exercises.

Greg Gartner, the cardiopulmonary services manager, said the new area will provide patients who are recovering from heart-related surgeries a better rehab area for their recoveries.

In addition, the newly-constructed area will also include two new sleep study rooms that are fully equipped to monitor patients with 16 channels.

He also is pleased with the new pulmonary function room where patients are tested for a number of cardiopulmonary issues. This room also provides space for the person who monitors patients in the sleep study area.

As the hospital and clinic continues its renovations and construction this spring in the emergency department, Massey said the staff is excited about the newest additions and they are looking forward to the open house next week.

"We're excited to share our campus improvements with the community," Massey said.

Derrick Solutions of New Richmond has been the major contractor completing all of the hospital's construction.