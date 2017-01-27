Rachel Sauvola named 2017 NR Citizen of the Year
Rachel Sauvola, the agriscience instructor at New Richmond High School, was named the New Richmond Citizen of the Year at the New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner and awards ceremony Wednesday night.
Sauvola, who has been instrumental in a number of school and community programs, garnered the most votes in an online election held in early December.
The other nominees for Citizen of the Year - an award sponsored by the New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce and the New Richmond News - were Jim Heebink, Taylor Berman and Al Waschke.
In her nominating letter for Sauvola, Lori DeBoer wrote: "Rachel works tirelessly in many efforts: the Ag farm for the school, Hunger Awareness in the New Richmond area, the backpack program, volunteering with Feed my Starving Children, the 4-H program, etc. Rachel is a great role model for both her students and adults in our community. She leads by example. She is never too busy to lend a helping hand or give you a word of encouragement.
More than 350 attended Wednesday night's annual event that featured a cake auction that raised more than $17,000, a silent auction of items donated for the event, a wine and liquor raffle and, of course, the dinner served by Ready Randy staff.
