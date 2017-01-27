Rachel Sauvola named 2017 NR Citizen of the Year

Sauvola, who has been instrumental in a number of school and community programs, garnered the most votes in an online election held in early December.

The other nominees for Citizen of the Year - an award sponsored by the New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce and the New Richmond News - were Jim Heebink, Taylor Berman and Al Waschke.

In her nominating letter for Sauvola, Lori DeBoer wrote: "Rachel works tirelessly in many efforts: the Ag farm for the school, Hunger Awareness in the New Richmond area, the backpack program, volunteering with Feed my Starving Children, the 4-H program, etc. Rachel is a great role model for both her students and adults in our community. She leads by example. She is never too busy to lend a helping hand or give you a word of encouragement.

More than 350 attended Wednesday night's annual event that featured a cake auction that raised more than $17,000, a silent auction of items donated for the event, a wine and liquor raffle and, of course, the dinner served by Ready Randy staff.

