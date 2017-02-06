Autism Support Group to launch Feb. 9

"Autism affects one out of every 68 individuals, yet finding information in our local community is very difficult," said Peg Scott, the group's founding member.

"This group will allow our community to bridge the gap—connecting both families and resources."

Through this group, local families will share the joys and challenges of living with autism, providing a support system to discuss this disorder as well as a place to learn about community resources and services available.

The group is set to meet at the Hudson YMCA, 6:30-8 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month; YMCA membership is not required, but participants will need to show a photo ID. For additional information, email Peg Scott at pegscott2016@aol.com, or call 651-334-2338.