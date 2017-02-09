One particular section piqued my interest in the current issue, “Grumpy Old Men.” I immediately remembered the original movie with Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau. However, many might think about a more recent title, “A Man Called Ove,” which features a lonely Swedish curmudgeon that doesn’t seem to think life is worth living after his wife passed.

If you read it and loved it, try some of these titles: “Norwegian by Night,” by Derek B Miller; “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” by Walter Mosley; “Our Souls at Night,” by Kent Haruf; “Old Filth,” by Jane Gardam; and “The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper,” by Phaedra Patrick.

I started reading some of the books’ synopsis and decided I would put some of the titles on my read list, just because … who doesn’t have a grumpy old man in their life that drives you crazy, yet makes you smile!

Social Security and retirement program: Thursday, Feb. 9, 6-8 pm. This informational presentation will help you understand how to maximize Social Security income, the impact and potential costs of starting Social Security benefits before full retirement age and strategies to help reduce taxation of Social Security benefits. We will be serving a light dinner with this program, so please call the library at 715-749-3849 so we can plan accordingly.

Blind date with a book: When you select your blind date book, we enter you into a drawing for dinner at the Barnboard or at E.J. Pizzeria. The tween/teens can participate to try to win a Carbone’s gift certificate. The pre-wrapped book selections will be available Feb. 1-13. We will draw the winners on Feb. 13.

Story time: Story times are Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Feb. 6 and 8 will be “Paw Patrol.” Feb. 13 and 15 will be “Valentine’s Day,” and Feb. 20 and 22 will be “Teeth.”

Tech night: Thursday, Feb. 9, 5:30-7:45 p.m. Call the library to sign up for a 30-minute slot.

Watercolor painting class: This class is currently full -- we do have a cancellation list started. Friday, Feb. 10, 4-5:30 p.m. This class will be taught by local artist Gloria Adrian. It is open to ages five to adult. Children under the age of nine must have a parent present to assist. All supplies will be provided. Please reserve a spot by calling the library or stopping by the circulation desk.

Tween Book Club: Saturday, Feb. 11, 10-11 a.m. This month the discussion will be on “Forest of Wonders,” by Linda Sue Park. Snacks will be provided.

Open Valentine craft: Saturday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Teen Book Club: Thursday, Feb. 16, 6-7:30 p.m. The book discussion will be on “The Fixer,” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes. Pizza will be served.

Lego Club: Saturday, Feb. 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Monday movie matinee: Monday, Feb. 20, 1 p.m. The movie will be “Trolls,” PG. Popcorn will be served.

Job center: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m.-noon. Come in for help on your job search, cover letter or resume.

A Novel Idea Book Club: Monday, Feb. 27, 5:30 p.m., at Bobtown Brew House.

This month the group will be discussing “One in a Million Boy,” by Monica Wood.