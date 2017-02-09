Hammond Community Library: Upcoming events and programs

Mark your calendar February events and programs.

CROCHET AND KNITTING CLUB meets every Monday night from 6-8 p.m. at the library.

COLORING CLUB: Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6-8 p.m.

LOVE YOUR LIBRARY STORY-TIME and CUPCAKE DECORATING NIGHT:

Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 6-7 p.m.

SPECIAL MIDDLE SCHOOL STEM NIGHT for Grades 4-7: Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6:30-8 p.m.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Thursday, Feb. 16, from 5-7 p.m. Drop in and enjoy a game.

STEM NIGHT for Grades 4K-7th: Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6-7 p.m. — explore and have fun with Little Bits tonight.

FAMILY LITERACY NIGHT: Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. Featuring a Russian/English story-time of Snow and Ice.

BOOK CLUBS:

Page Turners Book Club is Reading: “LaRose” by Louise Erdrich for their discussion in March.

Thursday morning book club is reading: “The House at the Edge of Night” by Catherine Banner for their discussion in March.

Cozy Book Club Meeting, third Monday of the each month at 7 p.m. Next meeting will be on Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. February theme is something “tropical.” Read any cozy mystery to your liking and then each month discuss your likes and dislikes with the group of the book or series you have read.