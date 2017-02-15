Effect of fake news topic of UW-RF event

The discussion is part of the communication and media studies department's working journalists lecture series.

Free and open to the public, the discussion features UW-River Falls faculty— Grace Coggio, assistant professor in communication studies; Neil Kraus, professor and chairman of the political science department and the international studies program; and Andris Straumanis, associate professor in journalism.

Coggio teaches courses in organizational leadership, intercultural, technical, and small group communication. Her research interests include technology and communication, innovation diffusion across cultures, and intercultural communication via collaborative technologies (i.e. global virtual teams). Kraus teaches courses on American politics and policy. He is the author of two books and several articles and book chapters on urban politics and policies and related subjects. Straumanis teaches courses in reporting and news writing, media history, and online journalism. His research interests focus on the history of immigrant and ethnic media.

For more information, call 715-425-3169 or email journalism@uwrf.edu. Sponsored by the Communication & Media Studies and Political Science departments at UW-River Falls.