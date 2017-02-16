Juvenile chapter books have always been a difficult area to select books from because young readers typically don't know what they want to read. New chapter readers and even those who are comfortable with reading bigger books can now see our collection in a new way other than the Dewey System.

We can empower students and parents by just having all of the books sorted in topical genres such as historical fiction, mysteries, graphic novels, sports, adventure, fantasy, choose your own ending, animals, scary and realistic fiction.

Stop by and start finding your new favorite books.

Story Time: Story times are Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Feb. 20 and 22 will be "Teeth," and Feb. 27 and March 1 is "Dr. Seuss."

Teen Book Club: Thursday, Feb. 16, 6-7:30 p.m., the book discussion will be on "The Fixer," by Jennifer Lynn Barnes. Pizza will be served.

Perfect for fans of "Pretty Little Liars" and "Heist Society," readers will be clamoring for this compelling teen drama with a political twist.

Lego Club: Saturday, Feb. 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mark your calendar for lots of fun with friends playing and building Legos creations.

Monday movie matinee: Monday, Feb. 20, 1 p.m. The movie will be "Trolls," PG. Popcorn will be served.

Job center: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 10-12 p.m. Come in for help on your job search, cover letter or resume.

A Novel Idea Book Club: Monday, Feb. 27, 5:30 p.m., at Bobtown Brew House.

This month the group will be discussing "One in a Million Boy," by Monica Wood.

S.T.E.M.-Silly Science: Thursday, March 2, 4:30-5:30 pm. This program is for grades 4 through 7. RSVP to the library by calling 715-749-3849.