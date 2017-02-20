Watercolor painting class held at Hazel Mackin
The Hazel Mackin Community Library in Roberts hosted a watercolor painting class taught by local artist Gloria Adrian Friday, Feb. 10.
By the looks of the children and adults in the pictures above, the event was a huge success with much learned about watercolor painting.
For more information about programs at Hazel Mackin, call (715) 749-3849.
All photos submitted by Brittany Fahrenkamp, youth services/programming director.