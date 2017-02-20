Search
    Watercolor painting class held at Hazel Mackin

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Jan seems to be enjoying the moment at Hazel Mackin Community Library. (Submitted photo)1 / 7
    Kate works on her watercoler at Hazel Mackin Community Library. (Submitted photo)2 / 7
    It was fun for folks of all ages last week at Hazel Mackin Community Library. (Submitted photo)3 / 7
    Jacob and Kate take a break from the watercolors at Hazel Mackin Community Library. (Submitted photo)4 / 7
    These adults try their hand at watercolor painting at Hazel Mackin Community Library last week. (Submitted photo)5 / 7
    Some sit, some stand for the best angle at their artwork last week at Hazel Mackin Community Library. (Submitted photo)6 / 7
    Those who participated watercolor painting activities at Hazel Mackin Community Library last week show off their work. (Submitted photo)7 / 7

    The Hazel Mackin Community Library in Roberts hosted a watercolor painting class taught by local artist Gloria Adrian Friday, Feb. 10.

    By the looks of the children and adults in the pictures above, the event was a huge success with much learned about watercolor painting.

    For more information about programs at Hazel Mackin, call (715) 749-3849.

    All photos submitted by Brittany Fahrenkamp, youth services/programming director.

    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
