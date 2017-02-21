Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    NR chamber to host 'State of the City' Friday, Feb. 24

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 3:40 p.m.

    Part of “Eggs and Issues” informational sessions

    The third annual New Richmond Chamber of Commerce- City of New Richmond-sponsored “State of the City” forum focusing on the year ahead will take place Friday, Feb. 24, at WITC’s Cashman Center in New Richmond.

    Infrastructure projects, economic development, and more will be discussed at the “Eggs and Issues” breakfast, which begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 9 a.m.

    City Administrator Mike Darrow, Community Development Director Beth Thompson and other city department heads will update those attending on a variety of issues, foremost among them the outlook for job expansion and job creation in a year that will finally see the long-awaited St. Croix River Crossing bridge project come to fruition.

    They will also reflect on a very successful 2016 that saw a record number of groundbreakings and ribbon-cuttings for new and expanding businesses.

    Chamber members and the public are invited to the event. A hot breakfast is included.

    The event is free for chamber members and $20 for non-members.

    For more information, or to RSVP, call or email the chamber office at 715-246-2900, or email info@newrichmondchamber.com.

    Explore related topics:Lifeeventsnew richmondnewrichmond-news.comState of the Citywisconsin
    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
    Advertisement
    randomness