NR chamber to host 'State of the City' Friday, Feb. 24
Part of “Eggs and Issues” informational sessions
The third annual New Richmond Chamber of Commerce- City of New Richmond-sponsored “State of the City” forum focusing on the year ahead will take place Friday, Feb. 24, at WITC’s Cashman Center in New Richmond.
Infrastructure projects, economic development, and more will be discussed at the “Eggs and Issues” breakfast, which begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 9 a.m.
City Administrator Mike Darrow, Community Development Director Beth Thompson and other city department heads will update those attending on a variety of issues, foremost among them the outlook for job expansion and job creation in a year that will finally see the long-awaited St. Croix River Crossing bridge project come to fruition.
They will also reflect on a very successful 2016 that saw a record number of groundbreakings and ribbon-cuttings for new and expanding businesses.
Chamber members and the public are invited to the event. A hot breakfast is included.
The event is free for chamber members and $20 for non-members.
For more information, or to RSVP, call or email the chamber office at 715-246-2900, or email info@newrichmondchamber.com.