Raffle replaces 'barstool races'
The Somerset American Legion Post 111, the sponsor for the annual "barstool races" that have been held in the past, has announced that this year's races have been cancelled.
In place of the barstool event, the post has announced this week that there will be a bacon, meat and seafood raffle to be held at the post, 464 County Highway VV, Somerset, Saturday, March 4, with proceeds from the day going to the charitable organizations that have volunteered their time to to the races in past years.
There will be food and drink specials all day.
For more information, call 715-247-9899 or email info@post111.com.