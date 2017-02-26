Raffle replaces 'barstool races'

In place of the barstool event, the post has announced this week that there will be a bacon, meat and seafood raffle to be held at the post, 464 County Highway VV, Somerset, Saturday, March 4, with proceeds from the day going to the charitable organizations that have volunteered their time to to the races in past years.

There will be food and drink specials all day.

For more information, call 715-247-9899 or email info@post111.com.