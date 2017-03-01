'Dinner in the Dark' opens some eyes

During this event the guests experienced eating a meal while blindfolded. This allowed them to be temporarily blinded to experience an everyday activity. Several were somewhat overwhelmed or disoriented by the sounds. The dinner was kept intentionally small this year.

Many of the guests found it mentally draining just to eat a meal. Keeping track of the small details that make eating possible. Once the drink cups were located and replaced, it became easier to locate them and know where to put them down. Guests found using their fingers to explore the table and to eat their meal to be quite helpful.

"This meal really gets to the core of who Lions are," said David Lindquist, one of the organizers of the event. "Primary missions of Lionism are preservation of sight and helping the blind and visually impaired.

"All proceeds from this event will be donated to Leader Dog, a training facility for dogs to assist the blind. Events like this help spread awareness. We had a lot of fun this evening and hope to hold this event for many years in the future."

He added, "We really want to thank our sponsors for making this event possible. Roberts UCC, U.S. Foods and Christensen Vision Center were very generous."

The planning for next year's event is already under way.

The menu has yet to be determined.

The Roberts Lions Club hopes you will consider joining them.

For more information, email dindarkrobertslions@gmail.com.