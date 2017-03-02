Roberts Lions Royalty Committee holding meeting March 5

Requirements to be eligible for the court include being a resident of the Village of Roberts or the Township of Warren with a parent or legal guardian 51 percent or more of the time throughout the reign of the court and adhere to the rules of conduct established by the Roberts Royalty Committee by signing a contract with the organization. If you do not meet this residency requirement, you may come to the meeting and/or email us with your request to participate in the Roberts Royal Ambassador program.

These requests will be reviewed by the Lions Board of Directors for approval. Please contact the committee at roberts_royalty@live.com if this meeting time does not work for your schedule.

As a candidate for the Roberts Royal Ambassador Court, you will have opportunities to meet current royalty from other communities, serve our community, learn more about the Village of Roberts, and promote Good Neighbor Days. You will be asked to write an essay introducing yourself to the committee, answer questions about why you would like to represent the Roberts Lions Club as a Royal Ambassador, and you will work together with other candidates to design a group performance for the pageant on Saturday, June 3.

Candidates will be interviewed by independent judges from outside the Roberts community who are experienced in royalty programs for this "experience of a lifetime" by representing our community at parades, service events, club fundraisers, and the like.

If you have any questions about the opportunity, our current Grand Royal Ambassador McKenzie Budrow, and Royal Ambassadors Brianna Rolling and Ashlyn Mettler would be happy to share their experience. Questions may also be directed to our email at roberts_royalty@live.com. The Roberts Lions Royalty program coordinators are Kelsey Delander, Rachel Gulich and Kristi Miller, who will answer any questions as well.