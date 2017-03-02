Search
    Somerset Chamber gala raises expectations

    By Tom Lindfors Today at 5:00 p.m.
    Business of the Year Award winners Cherie Link (podium) and Sheryl Amos, My Happy Place, were thrilled to accept their award at last Tuesday night’s gala in Somerset. (Photo by Tom Lindfors)1 / 8
    Members of the Somerset High School Show Choir entertained a packed house at the Somerset Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Annual Awards Dinner and Gala last Tuesday evening at the St. Croix National Golf and Event Center. (Photo by Tom Lindfors)2 / 8
    Chetan Patel, Founder & CEO of SMC Ltd., provided the keynote address to a packed audience at the Somerset Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Annual Awards Dinner and Gala last Tuesday evening at the St. Croix National Golf and Event Center. (Photo by Tom Lindfors)3 / 8
    Chamber Executive Director Beckah Whitlock presented Chad Bauer with the Ambassador of the Year Award at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Dinner and Gala last Tuesday evening at the St. Croix National Golf and Event Center. (Photo by Tom Lindfors)4 / 8
    Chamber Executive Director Beckah Whitlock presented Somerset High School Business Education Instructor, Jen Sutton, with the Service & Outstanding Achievement Recognition Award at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Dinner and Gala last Tuesday evening at the St. Croix National Golf and Event Center. (Photo by Tom Lindfors)5 / 8
    Community members bid on a wide assortment of gifts during the silent auction at the Somerset Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Annual Awards Dinner and Gala last Tuesday evening at the St. Croix National Golf and Event Center. (Photo by Tom Lindfors)6 / 8
    Miss Billie Jo Larson of Jeweltown Auction Services didn’t let an unfortunately timed tumble stop her from auctioning off 18 items during live auction last Tuesday evening part of the fund raising efforts at the Somerset Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Annual Awards Dinner and Gala. (Photo by Tom Lindfors)7 / 8
    A winning bidder can’t believe her good fortune at the live auction last Tuesday night held as part of fund raising efforts at the Somerset Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Annual Awards Dinner and Gala. (Photo by Tom Lindfors)8 / 8

    Somerset

    Somerset Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Beckah Whitlock, had good reason to celebrate last Tuesday night and the 2017 Annual Awards Dinner and Gala provided the perfect opportunity. Whitlock, a dedicated volunteer, along with her board and legion of volunteers deserved a standing ovation for the splendid program they orchestrated last Tuesday night at the St. Croix National Golf and Event Center. An evening highlighted by a keynote address from Chetan Patel, Founder & CEO of SMC Ltd. and featuring entertainment by the Somerset High School Show Choir proved a worthy celebration for a Chamber that added 55 new members under Whitlock's leadership. My Happy Place took home the Business of the Year Award while Chad Bauer of Edward Jones was awarded the Ambassador of the Year Award and Somerset High School Business Education Instructor, Jen Sutton, won the Service & Outstanding Achievement Recognition (SOAR) Award. Proceeds from ticket sales combined with donations raised through both a live and silent auction are expected to bolster chamber activities in the coming year.

