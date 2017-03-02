Somerset Chamber gala raises expectations

Somerset Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Beckah Whitlock, had good reason to celebrate last Tuesday night and the 2017 Annual Awards Dinner and Gala provided the perfect opportunity. Whitlock, a dedicated volunteer, along with her board and legion of volunteers deserved a standing ovation for the splendid program they orchestrated last Tuesday night at the St. Croix National Golf and Event Center. An evening highlighted by a keynote address from Chetan Patel, Founder & CEO of SMC Ltd. and featuring entertainment by the Somerset High School Show Choir proved a worthy celebration for a Chamber that added 55 new members under Whitlock's leadership. My Happy Place took home the Business of the Year Award while Chad Bauer of Edward Jones was awarded the Ambassador of the Year Award and Somerset High School Business Education Instructor, Jen Sutton, won the Service & Outstanding Achievement Recognition (SOAR) Award. Proceeds from ticket sales combined with donations raised through both a live and silent auction are expected to bolster chamber activities in the coming year.