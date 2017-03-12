The Performing Arts Community Showcase will be held Friday, March 24. The evening will be presented in two segments — an elementary school showcase from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and a community showcase from 7-9 p.m. Performances for the elementary school showcase include musical entertainment by the kindergarten class, a dance by the St. Croix Dance Studios and scenes from the fourth-grade play. The community program will include both a combined band and a combined choir with students, alumni and community members, a 4-H alumni music group performance, performances by the St. Croix Dance Studio, the high school theater group as well as other entertainment.

A reception and art show will be held between the two segments from 5:30-7 p.m.

For more information, call Dawn Budrow at 651-341-4723.