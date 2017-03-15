Cordie brothers to receive Red Cross 'Heroes' award

Whether they're stepping up during a medical emergency to provide assistance or helping others through a lifetime of volunteerism, heroes reflect what is best about our community.

On Wednesday, March 15, three brothers from Deer Park will be receiving the American Red Cross Military Hero Award at an award breakfast to be held at the Florian Gardens Restaurant in Eau Claire.

Their work began in 2015 when they purchased items to fill packages which were mailed to troops overseas, using their birthday money and allowances to buy the items.

Since then, their work has grown to helping with various VFW Auxiliary Post 10818 events, baking for Gift of Life House in Rochester, and helping with National Night Out, just to name a few.

What could have been a boring summer for the Cordie brothers — Dylan, 17; Walker, 13; and Jackson, almost 11 — changed the course of their summer experience and enhanced their life experiences serving active and retired veterans.

The enthusiasm and commitment that these three brothers have is demonstrated every time they volunteer.