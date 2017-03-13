American Legion Post 80 recognizes NRPD

The veterans recently invited all personnel from the police department for a gathering and recognition event held at the local post in New Richmond.

In appreciation of the recognition event, New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik wrote the following letter to those at the American Legion:

"To members of the American Legion,

"Over the past few years the American Legion post located in New Richmond, Wisconsin, has showed exemplary support of the New Richmond Police Department. When our officers body armor was outdated, the American Legion stepped up and provided funding to equip our officers with lifesaving, state-of-the-art equipment.

"When law enforcement, as a whole, came under scrutiny in 2016, the Butler-Harmon post was there, hosting a dinner for law enforcement officers and their families, saying we believe in you, and we have your back.

"Now in 2017, the American Legion Butler-Harmon Post 80 has once again gone above and beyond with support of our officers.

"The New Richmond Police Department would like to give a heartfelt, 'Thank You' to the members of the Post 80.

"We would also like to present you with an officer-worn shoulder patch. As military personnel you understand what is on that patch; blood, sweat and most importantly, tears! We would also like to present you with one of our New Richmond Police Department Challenge Coins. These coins are saved and only given out to those that go above and beyond for members of the New Richmond Police Department. The Butler-Harmon post 80 is certainly deserving of such an honor.

"We thank you very much for your continued support to the New Richmond Police Department."

After the event, Yehlik had this to add: "That the support the American Legion and the entire community has shown has been overwhelmingly positive and very much appreciated by the staff at the New Richmond Police Department."