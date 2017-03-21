Sonshine Learning Center makes donation to Halos

A donation to Halos of the St. Croix Valley was recently made from the Sonshine Learning Center-New Richmond families, and members of the New Richmond community that attended our free annual winter event and art fair in February. Art pieces were made by students ages 6 weeks through our 4K program, and funds were raised at the event through meal donations and an art auction. The donation will be used to provide support and resources, through Halos, to families that have experienced child loss. Pictured above with the donation is Frank Swanson, the son of Helen and Heath Swanson.