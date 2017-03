In December, the Knights sponsor a "Keep Christ in Christmas" poster contest. The artists whose original drawings took first and second place are shown with Grand Knight Tony Kilian, including (front) Catherine Bjerklien, Hannah Humphrey, Emma Humphrey; (back) Ellie Barlow-Sager, Ashley Effertz and Charlie Borgstrom. Not pictured is Stephani Brown. (Submitted photos)

During the recent Knowledge Contest the following students took first and second place. In the Math area, Grand Knight Tony Kilian presented certificates to (front) Olivia Naser, Jennifer Graham, Delaney Brown, Farrah Nelson, Mary Harrold, Chad Burmeister; (back) Brady Barlow-Sager and Ethan Rud.

The Knights of Columbus recently presented the first- and second-place winners with their certificates in a series of recent Knights of Columbus competitions. The Knights of Columbus wish the best of luck to those students who continue on to the next level of competition.